Boys choir group swells to record numbers for its spring concert

This year’s spring concert by the Birmingham Boys Choir will feature the largest group in the choir’s history, with more than 160 boys from 40 schools.

Music director Ken Berg said the 39th annual spring concert will feature music by Brahms, Holst, Clausen and Stradtman along with American spirituals and hymns, folk songs, love songs and vocal jazz. The concert, which marks the end of the Boys Choir’s season, is at Dawson Family of Faith May 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The spring concert will feature 60 junior choristers in grades 3–5, 100 concert choristers in grades 5–12 and the 40 members of the Tour Choir.

Berg said the Tour Choir also will be traveling in a summer concert tour that includes the northwestern U.S.

The Boys Choir is auditioning for its 2017-2018 season, which begins in August.

The spring concert is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the concert, auditions or the upcoming season, go tobirminghamboyschoir.com or call 767-9219.