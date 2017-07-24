Block party for Homewood Library on Aug. 12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Tickets are already on sale for the Homewood Public Library Block Party fundraiser featuring food, music and lots of kids’ diversions, including face painting.

Folks of all ages will gather for fun, food and a good cause at the fourth annual Homewood Public Library Block Party on Aug. 12.

Held in the library parking lot at 1721 Oxmoor Road, the event will be 5-8 p.m. and benefit the Homewood Library Foundation.

Food samples will be available from Dave’s Pizza, Demetri’s BBQ, Homewood Gourmet, Little Donkey, Nabeel’s Café, Shiki, SoHo Social and Urban Cookhouse, as will a variety of adult beverages.

Children’s activities will include a climbing wall, bounce houses and more, while local musicians Mike Sheehan and Eric Watters will entertain throughout the evening.

Foundation President Julie Mizerany said the block party has increased in size every year over the past four years.

“We are always excited to put this event together because participants can enjoy their time socializing with neighbors, listening to music, eating and drinking all while the kids can play,” she said. “Homewood is such a walkable community, and we love that people walk to the library for the party, pull up a seat and stay for several hours.”

Created in 2011, the Homewood Library Foundation raises funds to help support library facilities, services, projects, collections and technology, Mizerany said.

Tickets may be purchased at homewoodpubliclibrary.org and are $20 for adults ages 13 and older and $10 for children ages 4-12. Admission for children ages 3 and younger is free with an adult purchase.

For more information contact Heather Cover at hcover@bham.lib.al.us or call 332-6621.