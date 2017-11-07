Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer brings out highest number of participants

The fourth annual Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer 5K and 1-mile Fun Run/Walk was held on Oct. 21. This year brought together 32 teams and 577 registrants – the run’s highest participation to date.

Patients, families and friends gathered along 18th Street South in Homewood to share hope and encourage one another. Along the race course, runners enjoyed live music by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham band, as well as from Talk 99.5 FM.

Each individual and team, whether great or small in number, brought genuine empathy & hope to those battling brain cancer.

Blazer Bolt is a nonprofit organization whose annual event is the Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer. This race was created entirely to support those who are battling brain cancer. All proceeds directly benefit the University of Alabama Birmingham Division of Neuro Oncology and Children’s of Alabama Neuro Oncology for research of adult and pediatric brain cancer as well as patient support services. Find more information at blazerbolt.com.

Submitted by Rhodemarie Maron, UAB Department of Neurology.