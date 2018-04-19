Birmingham Boys Choir to mark anniversaries with spring concert

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. The Birmingham Boys Choir rehearses Dec. 9, 2017, in the sanctuary of the Canterbury United Methodist Church.

Birmingham Boys Choir, with nearly 160 members, will present its 40th annual spring concert at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church on May 20 at 4 p.m.

As always, the concert marks the end of the group’s season and gives it a chance to honor graduating choristers. But this event will be special, and not just because it represents four decades of spring concerts.

The choir — incorporated in 1973 — will mark its 45th anniversary. And music director Ken Berg and his wife, associate music director Susan Berg, will celebrate their 40th anniversary with the choir.

The Bergs feel “blessed” by the milestone and never dreamed in 1978 they would remain with the choir for so long, Ken Berg said.

“But the boys are so amazing and themusic is so beautiful, I wouldn't mind 40 more,” he said.

The choir consists of junior choristers (grades three through five) and senior choristers (grades five through 12).

The theme of the 90-minute concert is "it's all about the singing,” according to Ken Berg.

“The concert will be filled with songs about singing, with music from the High Renaissance down to modern vocal jazz, hymn tunes and folk songs,” he said.

The concert is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. However, there will be reserved seating for boys who’ve already auditioned, their families and for area music teachers who’ve been supportive of the boys, according to Ken Berg.

The choir enrolls boys on Jan. 1 and July 1 and are holding auditions for the July enrollment. For information regarding the concert, auditions or the 2018-2019 season, call 767-9219 or go to birminghamboyschoir.com.