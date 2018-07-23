Birmingham Boys Choir offers food, prizes, music at 8th annual Taste of Birmingham

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alex Ethridge Participating eateries in the eighth annual Taste of Birmingham will include Little Savannah, Ozan Winery, Saw’s BBQ, Seasons 52, Cocina Superior and O’Henry’s Coffee.

Birmingham Boys Choir will host its annual culinary-themed fundraiser, The Taste of Birmingham, from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Haven in Lakeview.

Attendees can sample food from more than 20 area restaurants, enjoy wine or beer and vote for their favorite dishes in several categories. The event features a live auction and entertainment from the 100-member BBC Concert Choir.

Taste of Birmingham features “some of the best and most beloved restaurants” in the city, said Ken Berg, BBC music director.

Participating eateries will include Little Savannah, Ozan Winery, Saw's BBQ, Seasons 52, Cocina Superior and O’Henry's Coffee, according to Margaret Stinnett, BBC executive director.

Live auction items include a selection of wines, reserved seating at the choir’s Christmas concert, a $1,000 Diamonds Direct gift certificate, and a trip to Tuscany, Stinnett said.

The choir plans a “very fun program” with the theme of “Cities Worth Singing About,” Berg said. The program will include “pop and show tunes with the names of American cities in the title,” he said.

In addition to food, prizes and entertainment, the choir’s character-building mission brings people back to Taste of Birmingham, now in its eighth year, according to Berg.

“People are increasingly realizing that when we build better boys, all of society benefits,” he said.

The event is a chance to “support the young men that are the building blocks” of Birmingham, Stinnett said.

Tickets are $100, with tables for 10 priced at $1,500. Proceeds benefit the BBC. For details, call 767-9219 or go to birminghamboyschoir.com.