Bargain-filled Sidewalk Sale to be held downtown July 28

× Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. The merchants of downtown Homewood will line the sidewalks in front of their shops with merchandise discounted by up to 75 percent at their annual Sidewalk Sale on July 28.

The merchants of downtown Homewood will line the sidewalks in front of their shops with merchandise discounted by up to 75 percent at their annual Sidewalk Sale on July 28.

The start time for the event depends on the hours for each shop, but the majority of stores will open by 10 a.m. Most downtown merchants are expected to take part, according to Sarah Anne Elliot of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, the event sponsor.

The sale, which lasts almost all day, allows businesses to clear out some of their summer inventory before back-to-school shopping starts in August, Elliot said.

It also encourages consumers to keep their dollars in Homewood. “We always want to encourage people to shop local, and this is a great way to do that,” Elliot said.

She said the sale also gives Homewood consumers a chance to shop at some of their favorite stores at big discounts. The chamber has been pleased with turnout for the event, now in its seventh year.

“We’ve definitely noticed an increase in street presence every year,” she said. “If it’s a beautiful day, the streets will be packed, so get there early for sure.”

And Elliot is a big fan of the sale too.

“It’s a ton of fun,” she said. “I love snagging an iced coffee at O'Henry's and browsing the sale all morning long.”

For information on the sale and other Chamber events, go to homewoodchamber.org or Facebook @HomewoodChamberofCommerce.