Back to School Bash has new partner, new location

× Expand Photo by Justin Limbaugh. Patriot Park will be the site of the Aug. 26 Back to School Bash that, for the first time will be held in conjunction with the annual West Homewood Neighborhood Association’s fall street festival.

Homewood’s annual celebration of the opening of the new school year will take a different tack this year and be held in combination with the West Homewood Neighborhood Association’s fall street festival.

The Back to School Bash will be Aug. 26, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Patriot Park, said Rusty Holley, Homewood Parks and Recreation superintendent.

“Because we’ll be able to block off Oak Grove Road next to the park, we’ll be able to bring in more rides and inflatables, plus have more space for the band, food vendors and areas for people to gather,” Holley said. “Entrance to the event is free, and for the purchase of a $10 wristband, kids can enjoy the bounce houses and mechanical rides all evening.”

Proceeds from the Back to School Bash benefit Homewood High School’s fundraising efforts for its participation in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Holley said.

Justin Limbaugh, one of the three directors of the West Homewood Neighborhood Association, said the addition of the bash complements the neighborhood organization’s events.

“We try to bookend the front and back of summer with our spring and fall festivals, and we’re watching the attendance increase at every event,” Limbaugh said. “We’ve had a lot of support from the city, City Council and parks department to get our festivals up and running, and adding the Back to School Bash should make it just that much more fun.”

Those attending the Back to School Bash are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and coolers, Limbaugh said.

For more information or to volunteer to assist with the event, email westhomewood@gmail.com.