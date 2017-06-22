At OLS rummage sale, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure

× Expand File photo. An Our Lady of Sorrows volunteer shines shoes to prepare for the 2016 Trash and Treasures Sale.

It’s time to clean out your closets and garages once again to prepare for the annual Our Lady of Sorrows Trash and Treasures rummage sale.

Taking place July 4 at 1728 Oxmoor Road, all sales from Trash and Treasures goes toward helping out missions, including local and international mission trips.

Previous years’ profits have helped build a Texas church, provided assistance to flood and tornado victims and sent clothing and supplies to areas of Africa, South America and Lithuania.

The event will be held in the church’s air-conditioned gym. Items for the sale are donated by community members and include everything from clothing, gardening items, small appliances, luggage, shoes, bicycles, art, tools and more. All remaining items are 50 percent off on July 5.

The rummage sale begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. on both the July 4 and 5.

“Trash and Treasure is just one part of the whole fourth of July festival,” said Melanie Falconer, who oversees the sale. “There are also fun games and delicious BBQ on the day of the festival.” A well-received feature from last year is also returning, where the first 400 adults in line can enter the sale an hour early for a $5 donation.

For more information on the sale, to volunteer or to donate items, call Melanie Falconer at 281-9695. Donations are accepted at the OLS gym from May 27 to July 1.