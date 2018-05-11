Astronaut Dr. Larry DeLucas celebrates 10th Annual Ultimate Author Day with Our Lady of Sorrows students

× Expand Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Aerospace Corporation principal scientist and astronaut Dr. Lawrence (Larry) James DeLucas was this year’s keynote speaker at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Ultimate Author Day. He kicked off the fun and educational event that included a variety of professionals who shared their expertise and experiences with the students throughout the day.

The sky was the limit as Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School celebrated its 10th annual Ultimate Author Day.

Recently, the school hosted Ultimate Author Day with the theme ‘Oh, the Places We Will Go!’ Aerospace Corporation principal scientist and astronaut Dr. Lawrence (Larry) James DeLucas was this year’s speaker. He kicked off this fun and educational event with an assembly in the Family Life Center.

“We were so excited to have Dr. DeLucas as our keynote speaker for our 10th anniversary of Ultimate Author Day,” said OLS Principal, Mary Jane Dorn. “His amazing accomplishments are such an inspiration for our students and our staff.”

Dr. DeLucas is the first civilian NASA scientist-astronaut and is internationally known for his work. During the assembly, he shared his experiences with the students through pictures and videos, as he gave inspirational advice to aim high, work hard and persevere. He intertwined his personal story of how he was selected to travel to space and all the work that was involved in getting to that point, as he proved that even the sky is not the limit when you are determined to achieve your goals.

Ultimate Author Day honors each student in grades Wee-K3 through 8th as an accomplished author. Having worked diligently throughout the school year to write, illustrate and publish their own book or another form of written medium, the school provided an entertaining and informational day for the students. A variety of invited professionals shared their expertise and experiences with the students in breakout sessions, workshops and special performances. All of the children’s books were on display in the school library.

