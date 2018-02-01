Assistance League to host second annual gala

× Expand John Lyda, Honoree and Cindy Wade, Co-Chairman of One Starry Night

One Starry Night Gala returns for its second year, after its highly successful party last year.

The purpose of the party is to raise money to help serve underserved children and seniors through the Assistance League of Birmingham.

One Starry Night will be hosted at The Club featuring a silent and live auction, dinner and dancing on Thursday, April 5. The honoree for the evening is John Lyda, manager at Blue Cross and Blue Shield and member of Assistance League of Birmingham’s Advisory Board. The event raises money for three philanthropic programs, providing new clothes and books to 2,000 area school children through Operation School Bell and Operation Literacy, as well as financial opportunities to seniors through PrimeTime Treasures.

Honoree John Lyda has a passion for community service, serving on library boards, Hoover City Council and Kiwanis Club, plus active in several other organizations. Lyda was named to the 2012 class of “Top 40 Under 40” by the Birmingham Business Journal and in 2015 received the Alumnus of the Year Award from Northeast Alabama Community College.

To purchase tickets, stop in the Shops of Assistance League at 1755 Oxmoor Road in Homewood or call 870-5555.

Submitted by Assistance League of Birmingham.