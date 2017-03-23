Assistance League to host party with a purpose

One Starry Night, this year’s Assistance League fundraising event, provides an opportunity to give back to those in need in the Birmingham community.

The Assistance League of Birmingham is hosting a party at The Club featuring a silent and live auction, dinner and music from the band Total A$$et$ on April 27. The honoree for the evening is Darwin Metcalf, president and COO of Western Markets.

The event will help raise money for three philanthropic programs: providing new clothes and books to close to 2,000 area schoolchildren through Operation School Bell and Operation Literacy, and providing financial opportunities to seniors through PrimeTime Treasures.

Karen Baker, chairman of Operation School Bell, said: “I’m looking forward to the upcoming event that will help raise money to purchase new clothes for 1,600 elementary school children from 41 schools throughout the greater Birmingham area. Meeting ever-growing needs is the goal of our fundraising.”

Operation School Bell is the national philanthropic program of all 120 chapters nationwide.

Honoree Darwin Metcalf is a longtime Birmingham civic leader who has supported many of Birmingham’s philanthropic causes and has a heart for the needs of Birmingham. With the spirit of giving back, Metcalf has served on the Assistance League of Birmingham Advisory Board for many years and supported the fundraising activities of the organization. To purchase tickets, visit Shops of Assistance League at 1755 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, or purchase/donate directly at assistanceleaguebhm.org.

– Submitted by Cindy Wade, Assistance League of Birmingham.