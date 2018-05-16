Birmingham Art Crawl coming to Brookwood Village

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. Brookwood Village Front Exterior The facade of Brookwood Village will soon change to make room for a new movie theater.

Birmingham Art Crawl, a walking art show that takes place every week, is coming to Brookwood Village.

The rain-or-shine show typically takes place in downtown Birmingham, and this Friday will make its first visit to a non-downtown location. Starting May 18 and continuing for six weeks, local artists will be able to showcase their work in Brookwood Village from 5-9 p.m.

Each week will feature dozens of local artists on the sidewalks of Brookwood Village, and guests can also check out live music and local dessert food trucks during their visit.

For more information about Birmingham Art Crawl, go to birminghamartcrawl.com or check out @BirminghamArtCrawl on Facebook.