Allies unite to fight for rights

× Expand Photo by Loren Hopkins. Rachel Mohd, a Homewood High School graduate and founder of Animal Allies, with her Husky, Balto. “I have learned that anyone can make a difference if they just take the first step,” she said.

“I believe every animal deserves proper care and a happy and healthy life,” said Rachel Mohd, a 2017 graduate of Homewood High School.

This love for animals led Mohd to realize there was a lack of animal rights awareness and education for kids her age in the community, which pushed her to start Animal Allies, an independent club that meets every other Monday at the Homewood Public Library. Any young activist is welcome to attend.

“We have grown in size,” Mohd said, “and we continue to have a growing impact on our community.”

Not only do the members of Animal Allies educate others on animal rights, but the organization also makes a point to get out in the community to make a difference.

At Animal Allies’ first meeting, the group made flyers to promote awareness on animal rights issues. More recently, Animal Allies raised funds to purchase a new birdcage for the Homewood Public Library and helped the Friends of Cats and Dogs Foundation raise money for its organization at Do Dah Day in May.

When Mohd isn’t meeting with Animal Allies, she is home with her Husky named Balto.

“I have had him since I was 8 years old,” Mohd said, “and he has truly changed my life. From the moment we brought him home, I knew we would be lifelong friends.”

Balto is Mohd’s daily reminder of the love all animals deserve.

Mohd plans to carry her respect for animals and community service with her when she goes to Berry College in Georgia this fall, where she has been honored as one of Berry’s Leadership Fellows. This program recognizes high school students who have exceptional leadership qualities, as well as a love for making a difference in the community.

“When I had my interview to become a Leadership Fellow, I mentioned my club devoted to animal rights and realized that Berry College did not have a similar club,” Mohd said. “My goal is to create a club at Berry College that is like Animal Allies.”

Mohd’s main aspiration is to help people recognize the importance of animal rights as well as how fulfilling activism can be. She hopes to communicate to other people around her age how important it is to get involved.

“I have learned that anyone can make a difference if they just take the first step,” she said. “It is easy to feel like you can’t make a difference on your own, but most people are happy to support a good cause if you just reach out and ask.”

Even though Animal Allies was created to help animals in need, it has also helped Mohd herself.

“Animal Allies has allowed me to meet so many incredibly kind people who share my passion for animal rights,” Mohd said. “This club has also given me confidence and has made me believe that I can do anything I put my mind to.”

In the end, Mohd hopes Animal Allies will continue to thrive and grow as the passionate members work to create a positive change in the community.