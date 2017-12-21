A look ahead: Upgrades at parks, plus new community pool

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Homewood Parks and Recreation. The new pool at Patriot Park includes a building with concessions and eating areas, as well as several other amenities such as a slide and splash pad.

West Homewood parks project:

Three of Homewood’s city parks will see construction projects in the new year.

Work at West Homewood Park began in September on a series of new ball fields, upgrades to some existing fields and the addition of a building housing offices, a gym and covered outdoor batting cages.

Work on the baseball and softball fields on the north side of the property was expected to wrap up by the end of 2017, as well as demolition of the Mason building to be replaced with the new multiuse building. The remainder of the athletic fields will wait until baseball season ends this summer before work begins, and the multiuse building is expected to open by December 2018.

The city has received approval from Jefferson County for its planned community pool at Patriot Park. The design includes a slide, splash pad, zero entry and a “mushroom” water feature, a pool deck and new building with concessions and eating areas. Two lap lanes are currently an “alternate” in the design if the budget allows.

There will be a new entrance and parking lot off Oak Grove Road so the pool won’t interfere with the senior center.

Jakob Stephens from Homewood Parks and Recreation said construction was supposed to begin on the pool before the end of 2017, with it opening to the public in summer 2018.

Both the West Homewood and Patriot parks projects are being funded by about $30 million in municipal bond funds.

In addition to these projects, the city’s 2018 budget includes $350,000 for improvements at Spring Park and $22,500 for improvements to the Lee Center, both located in Rosedale.

At a November Planning Commission meeting, Ward 1 Rep. Britt Thames said there will be public involvement meetings held about plans for Spring Park.