7th annual parade to celebrate Mardi Gras spirit

The good times will roll at Central Park this month during the seventh annual MOMS Mardi Gras Parade.

The Birmingham chapter of the MOMS club started the parade after member Melanie Lewis moved to Homewood from New Orleans. Though she had only lived in New Orleans a short time, Lewis said she missed the experience of watching parades.

“I couldn’t believe that I was having parade withdrawal,” Lewis said.

The Homewood parade has grown over the years, with the 2017 parade including about 100 parents and children with decorations, “floats” and items to throw to the crowds that gather to watch.

This year’s Mardi Gras Parade will be Feb. 13, with participants lining up at 3:45 p.m. and the parade beginning at 4 p.m. The parade makes one loop around Central Park, though Lewis said they sometimes make a second lap if there are crowds waiting to catch beads, MoonPies and other “throws.”

Participants are encouraged to dress up and decorate strollers or wagons. For older kids, Lewis said they recommend making “box floats” — cardboard boxes with shoulder straps that can be decorated in a Mardi Gras theme and worn. The parade includes refreshments at the end, such as themed cookies or donuts.

Musical instruments are also welcomed in the parade.