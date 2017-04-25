3rd annual Mindbender 5K moves to Red Mountain Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joan Baucom/ARCS. The Mindbender 5K, which was at Homewood Central Park last year, will move to Red Mountain Park this year for its May 6 event.

The third annual Mindbender 5K will move to Red Mountain Park this year, but it will continue to benefit Alzheimer’s research.

Hosted by the Alzheimer’s Research and Care Society (ARCS), the event raises money for local and national research efforts, as well as support for those affected and their family members.

ARCS reports that Alzheimer’s is the only cause of death of the nation’s top 10 causes that cannot be prevented, cured or even truly slowed. Additionally, 28 million members of the baby boomer generation are expected to be diagnosed with the degenerative disease by 2050.

To help, people are encouraged to “Spread the word, start a team, get fired up about this cause which is dramatically underfunded,” said ARCS founder Joan Baucom.

The 2017 Mindbender 5K is May 6 and will start at 8 a.m.

Registration is available online in advance for $30 per participant, or in person on the day of for $40 per participant.

This year’s event is being sponsored by Maxus Construction, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Brookdale University Park and Puttin’ on the Ritz DJ Service.

For more information, go to alzarcs.org.