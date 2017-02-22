29th annual Guild Gala raising funds for The Bell Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. Guild Gala Board members of the Service Guild of Birmingham gather at last year’s Guild Gala.

The Birmingham Service Guild is expecting a crowd of nearly 700 for the 29th annual Guild Gala.

The event, at The Club March 18, is one of the guild’s largest fundraising efforts, typically raising about $100,000 for The Bell Center.

Gala chair Blaire Middleton said the event is always highly anticipated, not only because it is a fun event, but because of the impact it has on the children at The Bell Center.

As in past years, the 2017 Guild Gala will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction featuring roughly 70 items.

Packages include everything from gifts from local businesses to trips to destinations like Paris.

After the cocktail hour, guests will move into the ballroom for a seated dinner and live auction. For the first time in a few years, Middleton said there will be a live auctioneer, Bob Straka, who will take the bids on large items, including a trip to Napa, California, and a golf excursion.

New this year will be a way for guests to bid on items with their smartphones.

“We’re really excited to have that opportunity,” Middleton said.

Tickets to the black-tie event are $150, and are available online by emailing galachair@serviceguildgala.org. Those interested should RSVP by March 3. Registration for the auctions also can be done online.