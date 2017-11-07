24 Allstate agency owners and financial specialists earn grant for Dannon Project

Twenty-four Allstate agency owners and financial specialists from Homewood and the surrounding area recently came together to secure a $24,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant to benefit The Dannon Project. The grant will support the nonprofit organization’s mission to provide at-risk youth and adults with supportive services to gain employment, housing and improved health.

The grant was earned by helping teens build a home for a disadvantaged family in Birmingham in May. Dannon Project will use the $24,000 grant to help strengthen the lives of more young people and families.

The participating Allstate volunteers are among thousands of Allstate agency owners and financial specialists around the country working to strengthen communities by volunteering their time to support the causes they care about most.

The Dannon Project is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

Since The Allstate Foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed over $400 million to support community nonprofits. In 2016, The Allstate Foundation contributed more than $25 million to communities across the U.S.

Participating Allstate agency owners and financial specialists came from across the Birmingham area. Homewood participants included Isaac Ephraim, John F. Saddler and Eric Stuman.

Submitted by the Allstate Foundation.