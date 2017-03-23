2017 Kidney Walk set for April 29

You can form a team or come alone and join the more than 800 folks expected to take part in the 2017 Kidney Walk on April 29 at the Samford University Track and Soccer Stadium.

Presented by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, registration for the event is at 8:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. Rather than an entry fee, there is a suggested donation of $30, which includes a Kidney Walk T-shirt.

This year’s goal is $203,000, with the money going toward the Alabama Kidney Foundation’s financial assistance program, said Rebecca Smith, foundation director of development and communications.

“This program assists kidney patients in need with things such as utility bills, prescription medications, handicap equipment and transportation to and from dialysis treatments,” she said.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation (AKF) has served Alabama’s kidney patients for more than 38 years and is the only state-based organization dedicated to assisting kidney patients, each year touching the lives of thousands of Alabamians.

“The two leading causes of kidney disease are hypertension and diabetes — both of which are prevalent in the state of Alabama, and we’ve seen firsthand the continuous rise in kidney disease in the state,” she said. “The annual kidney walks not only raise funds for the AKF, but also help the organization increase kidney disease awareness and promote organ donation.”

Walk registration is also available online at birminghamkidneywalk.org. For more information, call Lacey Updegraff at 382-6080 or lacey@alkidney.org.