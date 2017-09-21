‘Rehearsal for Murder’ coming to Mystery Dinner Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. A previous Mystery Dinner Theatre show is held on stage at the Homewood Public Library.

October is a time for mysteries, and the Homewood Library has a popular performance planned.

Mystery Dinner Theatre, which is an annual event at the Homewood Library, will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. South City Theatre is presenting the award-winning play “Rehearsal for Murder,” written by Richard Levinson and William Link.

“It’s kind of a signature event over here at the Homewood Public Library,” said Leslie West, head of adult services at the Homewood Library. “The public really enjoys doing it, and it’s a good time.”

There will be a buffet provided by Christian Catering until the show starts at 7:30 p.m. West said that South City Theatre, which is a professional theatre troop based in Pelham, has been performing for the library for over ten years.

Children are welcome to the show, though West suggests making sure they are mature enough to pay attention to the stage and enjoy the plotline.

“Nobody else really does this kind of event here in town. We’d love to have everyone come out and enjoy something that is not really common these days,” she said.

Tickets usually sell out, so she encourages everyone to go ahead and mark their calendars and buy their tickets. She said the biggest problem is that people always request tickets last minute, but she has to make sure the caterers know much many people to feed in advance.

Tickets which includes the buffet and show, are $30 and must be purchased in advance at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.