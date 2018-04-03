Williams denies any wrongdoing, will continue bid for County Commission

× Expand Emily Featherston

State Rep. Jack Williams (R-Vestavia Hills), who was arrested Monday on charges of corruption, released a statement Tuesday afternoon in regard to the indictment where he claimed full innocence.

“I have done nothing wrong, and once the facts are presented, I expect to be found innocent by a jury of all the allegations outlined in Monday’s indictment," Williams said in the release.

He went on to say that he has full faith in the judicial system and electoral process.

Williams is being represented in the case by Huntsville attorney Jake Watson, who reiterated in his own press release that Williams is innocent and awaits his day in court.

"Mr. Williams absolutely denies any wrong doing of any sort and has full faith in the judicial process and looks forward to presenting his side of the story in the courtroom, rather than the media," he said. "The courtroom is the proper place to present evidence and testimony supporting his innocence."

Williams said this would be his only statement on the issue.

Williams and Watson both said the state legislator will continue to serve in his elected position and will also continue to pursue the District 5 seat of the Jefferson County Commission in the November 2018 election.

The primary election for that seat, where Williams will face former Vestavia Hills City Councilor Steve Ammons, is scheduled for June 5.

Williams was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud, as was Marty Connors — a longtime friend of Williams and the former chair of the Alabama GOP — and California businessman G. Ford Gilbert.

The charges are the result of dealings the men had with Trina Health, LLC, and Williams' involvement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Middle District of Alabama, in attempting to push through legislation in 2016 that would benefit the company.

According to the Associated Press, Williams and Connors appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles S. Coody on Monday afternoon, though neither entered a plea.

The two were set to be released after each posting $25,000 bond, and an arraignment hearing was set for April 18.

Williams, who hails from Vestavia Hills, has been in the Alabama legislature since 2004.