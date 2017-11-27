Wildwood Parkway businesses damaged after car crash

× Expand Staff photo.

A juvenile from Lakeview, Alabama drove a stolen car through a window of the Planet Fitness along Wildwood Parkway between late Sunday night and early Monday morning said Sgt. John Carr with the Homewood Police Department. He said the accident was intentional.

Carr noted that the suspect also damaged the front doors of the Country Inn and Suites, Lowe's and Sprint, which are in the same shopping center.

Night shift officers caught the juvenile and turned him over to the Lakeview Police.