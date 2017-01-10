Water main break on U.S. 31 closes one lane

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson U.S. 31 water main break 1-10-17 A water main break closes a lane of traffic on U.S. 31 in Homewood, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

One lane of southbound U.S. 31 was closed in between the Piggly Wiggly and Alabama Outdoors in Homewood Tuesday due to a water main break.

A Birmingham Water Works employee on the scene said the break was due to the freezing weather experienced in recent days. Water Works employees were waiting on more equipment to arrive to determine how long the repair will take, he said.

The break and efforts to repair the line had the left-most lane of U.S. 31 closed for a better part of the day Tuesday, and work continued into Tuesday night.