Trash and garbage pickup delayed one day for Labor Day

In honor of Labor Day, the city of Homewood will have various closings and adjusted schedules.

City Hall will be closed and garbage and trash pickup will be delayed one day. Schools will also be closed and the Homewood Public Library will be closed on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.

The Homewood Central Pool will be open on Labor Day from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. as will the Homewood Community Center and Homewood Senior Center from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., although business offices will be closed.

