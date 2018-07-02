Transportation infrastructure on the to-do list for council

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Construction on the now-completed Mayfair Drive sidewalks. The city of Homewood plans on placing more sidewalks throughout the residential areas of Homewood.

The discussions in the Homewood City Council's July 2 committee meetings centered around the ways people get around Homewood – whether by foot, bike or car.

Speed humps on Berry Road took up most of the public safety committee's time, as they discussed solutions to keep traffic speeds down without returning all eight humps previously on the road. The issue was discussed in the June 25 City Council meeting, with residents speaking both in favor and against the speed humps.

The council members on the committee said they wanted to use a traffic study to look at alternatives to slow traffic, including islands, traffic circles, electronic speed signs or a reduced number of speed humps.

“I just thought there might be a way to keep traffic calm still, but reduce the number of objects that are in the road,” Ward 3 Representative Patrick McClusky said.

Police Chief Tim Ross said that when the police department has studied the road, they found that 85 percent of traffic was traveling at 38 miles per hour or under, and none exceeded 50 miles per hour. However, the city plans to work with Skipper Consulting for updated traffic data.

While they wait for the completion of the traffic study, the committee decided to place a radar speed display on Berry Road as a temporary measure.

Building, Engineering and Zoning Department employee Greg Cobb also updated the finance committee on sidewalk projects. He stated that sidewalk construction on Saulter Road, from Sylvia Drive to Rockaway Road, will begin around mid-July, and a sidewalk project on Rumson Road is being designed. Cobb said other projects on the priority list for 2018, including a connector for Patriot Park and paths on Shades Creek Parkway and Clermont Drive, are still in the works.

The finance committee also voted to recommend a $200,000 commitment to the Hollywood pedestrian bridge project, matching a commitment by Mountain Brook, as part of the proposed budget for the 2019 fiscal year. Ward 5 Representatives Jennifer Andress and Peter Wright are also seeking money from Jefferson County's state representatives for the project.

Two-wheeled modes of transportation were also on the table in the public safety committee's meeting, as the committee considered bike lanes on Roseland Drive. The committee had previously been hesitant about placing dedicated bike lanes on the road since on-street parking is common. Tonight, however, they considered the possibility of using striping to narrow Roseland's vehicle lanes, leaving wider shoulders for parking, bikers and runners to use as needed.

The committee did not make a decision on whether to recommend the idea to the full council.

Lastly, the public safety committee also voted to recommend a set of three crosswalks to be painted across Central Avenue at 28th Court South, Reese Street and Parkridge Drive.

The City Council will consider the committees' recommendations, as well as other matters discussed in the committee meetings, at its July 9 meeting.