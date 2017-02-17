The Wellhouse hosting Q&A community forum

× Expand Erica Techo WellHouse Presentation Tajuan McCarty speaks about prostitution and sex trafficking during a Homewood presentation.

The Wellhouse, a faith-based nonprofit organization that helps girls and women who have been victims of sexual trafficking, hopes to continue the discussion of sex trafficking at an event on Monday, Feb. 20.

Wellhouse founder Tajuan McCarty will speak at the event, which will be a forum-style Q&A meeting. The event will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at Homewood Public Library and is open to the public.

McCarty was sexually exploited by her “boyfriend-turned-pimp” at 15, according to a press release on the event, and was trafficked to Birmingham several times.

“Her many experiences make her a passionate advocate for victims of sexual exploitations and human trafficking,” said the release.

For more information, go to the-wellhouse.org.