Task force to hold Thursday meeting over $110 million bond project manager

Task force meeting The task force for choosing a project manager for the $110 million bond project, at their Feb. 13 meeting.

The task force chosen to recommend a project manager for the city's $110 million bond issue – which includes funding for a new public safety building and schools and parks expansion – will meet this Thursday, March 16.

The group interviewed three potential project management firms on March 2 and has been deliberating since then. Council President Bruce Limbaugh, who is leading the task force, said the meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Homewood Board of Education.

