Task force chooses three firms to interview for $110 million bond project manager

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Task force meeting The task force for choosing a project manager for the $110 million bond project, at their Feb. 13 meeting.

The field of potential project managers for the city's $110 million schools, parks and public safety project has been narrowed to three firms.

After meetings on Feb. 13 and 15, the task force assembled to select the firm has chosen three out of the five applicants to interview in further detail. Those firms are Robins & Morton, Hoar Project Management and B.L. Harbert International, which conducted the original study for the proposed expansion of the schools and redesign of West Homewood and Patriot parks.

On Wednesday, members of the task force said each company's proposal was fairly unique.

“I respect all the companies and really appreciated what each of them has to offer,” task force and school board member Jill Kimbrell said.

Some members, including Ward 3 Representative Walter Jones and Ward 1 Representative Britt Thames, had concerns that the project manager selection process is taking too long and will negatively impact their ability to complete the project. Limbaugh said the use of bond funds for the project comes with the stipulation that the contract must be executed in three years, so the city is working to complete these projects by late 2019.

“We’re eating into every bit of cushion that we have,” Thames said of the timeline.

The task force will interview the three firms on March 2 beginning at 4 p.m. Each company will have a 45-minute time slot which will include a brief presentation of their plan followed by questions from the task force. These interviews will be open to the public, though Limbaugh said the task force will deliberate privately at the end in order to make a decision.