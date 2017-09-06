Surveys, public meetings scheduled for downtown master plan

× Expand Courtesy of Heart of Homewood Heart of Homewood Master Plan This map shows the boundaries of the downtown area being included in the Heart of Homewood Master Plan process.

The downtown master planning process has moved into its public feedback portion with the introduction of a website and two upcoming public involvement meetings.

The master plan, called Heart of Homewood, is a joint project between the city of Homewood and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham to determine the best path for the future of the downtown area in the next 10-15 years.

According to a map on the Heart of Homewood website, the master plan will cover the areas bounded by Independence Drive (U.S. 31) to the east; Rosedale Drive and the city limits to the north; businesses on Central Avenue and 17th Street South to the west; and Oxmoor Road, Huntington Road and Parkridge Drive to the south.

The website states there are about 420 businesses in the downtown Homewood area.

The master plan will include traffic, parking, sidewalks and walkability, streetscapes, future land use and public and private development.

There will be two kick-off meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 26, for the public. The first, from noon to 1:30 p.m., will include a looping presentation and open house activities. The second, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will have a live presentation along with the open house. Both will be in the city council chambers, on the second floor of Rosedale Hall, and will have opportunities for public feedback.

Residents can also share their thoughts and ideas online through survey and mapping tools on the Heart of Homewood website. Ward 1 Representative Britt Thames, who is part of the master planning committee, said the master plan process will take about a year to complete.