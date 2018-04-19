Sunday Open House: 4-22-18

1631 Manhattan Street

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #810808   
  • $330,000
  • 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

557 Durham Drive

  • Hollywood
  • MLS #812515   
  • $710,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 4 Bath
  • Vickie Lynn Harris, 205.966.3065

505 Lathrop Avenue

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #812923   
  • $785,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Billy Wade, 205.283.0698

317 Delcris Court

  • Homewood
  • MLS #804654   
  • $399,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
  • Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094
  • (Open 1:00 - 4:00 pm)
  • 3209 Carlisle Road
  • Redmont
  • Coming Soon!!!   
  • $699,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

517 Oxford Circle

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #809342   
  • $399,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Danielle Wade, 205.966.9600

