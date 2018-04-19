Sunday Open House: 4-22-18

×
1631 Manhattan Street
- Edgewood
- MLS #810808
- $330,000
- 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath
- Scott Butler, 205.706.5836
557 Durham Drive
- Hollywood
- MLS #812515
- $710,000
- 4 Bedroom / 4 Bath
- Vickie Lynn Harris, 205.966.3065
- Edgewood
- MLS #812923
- $785,000
- 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
- Billy Wade, 205.283.0698
- Homewood
- MLS #804654
- $399,900
- 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
- Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094
- (Open 1:00 - 4:00 pm)
- 3209 Carlisle Road
- Redmont
- Coming Soon!!!
- $699,900
- 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
- Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398
517 Oxford Circle
- Edgewood
- MLS #809342
- $399,900
- 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
- Danielle Wade, 205.966.9600
