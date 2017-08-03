Sunday open house: August 6

×
1835 Windsor Blvd
- Homewood
- MLS #790115
- $249,900
- 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath
- Jamie Goff, 205.296.2323
×
209 Poinciana Drive
- Hollywood
- MLS #789645
- $650,000
- 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath
- Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259
×
×
547 Bristol Lane
- Homewood
- MLS #791401
- $450,000
- 6 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
- Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456
×
505 Oxford Circle
- Edgemont
- MLS #789682
- $400,000
- 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
- Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094