Sunday Open Houses: 1-22-17

1511 Valley Avenue

Homewood

List price: $197,500

MLS ID# 761663

3 beds, 1 bath

Agent, Karen Kennessey, 205-317-8500

Sunday, January 22, 12-2 p.m.

711 Zelda Place

Homewood/Gatsby

List price: $574,900

MLS#758233

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths

Agent, Leigh Ann Wilson, 205-410-9002

Sunday, January 22, 12-2 p.m.

909 Irving Road

Homewood

List price: $765,000

MLS #760821

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

Agent, Guy Bradley, 205-914-3742

Sunday, January 22, 2-3:30 p.m.

To submit your open house listing, email information to brittany@starnespublishing.com by noon each Thursday.