Sunday Open Houses: 1-22-17

1511 Valley Avenue

  • Homewood 
  • List price: $197,500
  • MLS ID# 761663
  • 3 beds, 1 bath
  • Agent, Karen Kennessey, 205-317-8500
  • Sunday, January 22, 12-2 p.m.

711 Zelda Place

  • Homewood/Gatsby
  • List price: $574,900  
  • MLS#758233
  • 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths
  • Agent, Leigh Ann Wilson, 205-410-9002
  • Sunday, January 22, 12-2 p.m.

909 Irving Road

  • Homewood
  • List price: $765,000
  • MLS #760821 
  • 4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
  • Agent, Guy Bradley, 205-914-3742
  • Sunday, January 22, 2-3:30 p.m.

To submit your open house listing, email information to brittany@starnespublishing.com by noon each Thursday.

