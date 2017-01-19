Sunday Open Houses: 1-22-17

×
1511 Valley Avenue
- Homewood
- List price: $197,500
- MLS ID# 761663
- 3 beds, 1 bath
- Agent, Karen Kennessey, 205-317-8500
- Sunday, January 22, 12-2 p.m.
×
711 Zelda Place
- Homewood/Gatsby
- List price: $574,900
- MLS#758233
- 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths
- Agent, Leigh Ann Wilson, 205-410-9002
- Sunday, January 22, 12-2 p.m.
×
909 Irving Road
- Homewood
- List price: $765,000
- MLS #760821
- 4 Beds / 4.5 Baths
- Agent, Guy Bradley, 205-914-3742
- Sunday, January 22, 2-3:30 p.m.
To submit your open house listing, email information to brittany@starnespublishing.com by noon each Thursday.