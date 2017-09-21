Sunday open house: 9-24-17

315 Crest Drive

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #795798   $425,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Reba Myer, 205.218.8318

504 Lakeshore Drive

  • Homewood
  • MLS #792686   $624,900
  • 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

547 Bristol Lane

  • Homewood
  • MLS #791401   $440,000
  • 6 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
  • Gwendolyn Reid, 205.243.3803

1024 Shades Glen Drive

  • Homewood
  • MLS #794804   $249,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • John Newell, 532.0959

3523 Rhodes Drive

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $465,000
  • MLS# still in partial
  • 4 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Dionne Lovett 370-8580

504 Windsor Dr, Homewood, AL 35209

  • $374,900
  • 3 beds, 1 Full/1 Half baths, 1,377 sqft
  • MLS# 793255
  • Fred Smith

