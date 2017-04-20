Sunday Open House

2-4 p.m.

125 E. Edgewood Drive

  • Edgewood
  • $999,900  
  • MLS#780568
  • 5 Bedroom / 5 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

1704 Roseland Drive

  • Homewood
  • $525,000  
  • MLS#778100
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Hosted by: John Newell, 205.532.0959

1532 Saulter View Road

  • Homewood
  • $325,000  
  • MLS#778826
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Hosted by:  Leigh Lewis, 205.835.2066

1013 Castlemaine Drive

  • Homewood
  • $214,900  
  • MLS#777114
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

509 Oxmoor Road

  • Homewood
  • $299,000  
  • MLS#778611
  • 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath
  • Hosted by: Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456

326 Lathrop

  • Homewood
  • $429,900
  • MLS# 776604
  • 3 BD / 2.5 BA
  • Brent Griffis 205.616.6008

327 Sterrett

  • Homewood
  • $599,900
  • MLS# 775505
  • 4 BD / 2.5 BA
  • Brent Griffis 205.616.6008

3510 River Bend Road

  • $1,149,500
  • MLS# 776638
  • 5BR / 5.5BA
  • Betsy Dreher - 205.936.5971

123 Crestview Dr

3817 Rockbrook Cir 

  • $499,999 
  • MLS# 764909
  • 4BR / 3BA
  • Jane Huston Crommelin - 205.527.4251

2401 Chestnut Rd 

  • $1,545,000
  • MLS# 775533
  • 4BR / 4.5BA
  • N/A

3578 Rockhill Rd

  •  $699,900
  •  MLS# 780773
  •  5BR / 3.5BA
  •  Jamey Eldridge - 205.937.1319

