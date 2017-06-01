Sunday open house: June 4

Saturday, 6/3 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

1533 Saulter View Road

  • Homewood
  • MLS #782005  
  • $199,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 2 Full & 2 Half Bath
  • Ann Cohen, 256.508.9097

Sunday, 6/4, from 2-4 pm

724 47th Way, South

  • Crestwood
  • MLS #785137  
  • $209,000
  • 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath
  • Pam Turbeville, 205.563.8580

1840 Lake Ridge Road

  • Homewood
  • MLS #782136    
  • $469,900
  • 5 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
  • Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259

1130 Castlemaine Drive

  • Homewood
  • MLS #777114  
  • $214,990
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

600 Stratton Court

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $689,900
  • MLS#778608
  • 6 Bedrooms/4 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Leigh Ann Wilson 205-410-9002

