Sunday open house: March 5

Sunday 2-4 p.m.

711 Zelda Place

  • $564,900
  • MLS#758233
  • 4 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Leigh Ann Wilson 205-410-9002

404 Yorkshire Drive

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $479,000
  • MLS#759363
  • 3 Bedrooms/3 Baths
  • Kim Mirelman 205-960-8138

909 Irving Road

  • Homewood
  • $765,000'
  • MLS #760821
  • 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

1777 Woodbine Drive

  • Homewood
  • MLS #774921, $350,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

1840 Lake Ridge Road

  • Homewood
  • $474,900
  • MLS #768559
  • 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath
  • Hosted by: Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456

