Sunday open house: March 26

Sunday 2-4 p.m.

1706 Roseland

  • Edgewood
  • $525,000 
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath plus Basement Apartment
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

909 Irving Road

  • Homewood
  • $749,900  
  • MLS#776503
  • 3 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

404 Yorkshire Drive

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $469,000
  • MLS#759369
  • 3 Bedrooms/3 Baths
  • Kim Mirelman 960-8138

126 Stratford Circle

  • Homewood
  • $799,000
  • MLS# 774836
  • 5 beds, 3/2 baths
  • Martha Ann Cooper 222-4546, Haley Richardson 587-5900

Email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursday to be featured in the open houses.

Tags

View the full March issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues