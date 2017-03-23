Sunday open house: March 26

Sunday 2-4 p.m.

1706 Roseland

Edgewood

$525,000

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath plus Basement Apartment

Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

909 Irving Road

Homewood

$749,900

MLS#776503

3 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath

Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

404 Yorkshire Drive

HOMEWOOD

$469,000

MLS#759369

3 Bedrooms/3 Baths

Kim Mirelman 960-8138

126 Stratford Circle

Homewood

$799,000

MLS# 774836

5 beds, 3/2 baths

Martha Ann Cooper 222-4546, Haley Richardson 587-5900

Email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursday to be featured in the open houses.