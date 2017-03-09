Sunday open house: March 12

×
5301 10th Avenue, South
- Crestwood
- $279,000
- MLS # 776403
- 3 Bedrooms / 2 Bath
- Meagan Phillips, 205.602.7929
×
1105 26th Street South, #204
- Highland Park
- $124,900
- MLS #775224
- 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath
- Adrianne Curran, 205.790.2374
×
5729 11th Avenue, South
- Crestwood
- $265,000
- MLS #775651
- 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath
- Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398
×
909 Irving Road
- Homewood
- $749,900
- MLS #776503
- 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
- Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742
×
1777 Woodbine Drive
- Homewood
- $350,000
- MLS #774921
- 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
- Hosted by: John Newell, 205.532.0959
×
2512 Huntington Parc Ct
- Homewood
- $285,000
- MLS # Coming Soon
- 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
- Frances Knox, 205.936.8062
×
1119 Crest Avenue
- Homewood
- $624,900
- MLS #776476
- 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
- Hosted by: Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094
×
1812 Mayfair Drive
- Homewood - Mayfair
- $599,900
- MLS #774028
- 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
- Hosted by: Becky Miller Sturgeon, 205.807.0999
×
614 Warwick Road
- Homewood
- $324,500
- MLS #775810
- 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
- Hosted by: Leigh Lewis, 205.835.2066
×
1924 Saulter Road
- HOMEWOOD
- $259,900
- MLS#773660
- 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths
- Dan Flynn 205-620-2624
