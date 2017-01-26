Sunday open house: Jan. 29

 1712 Ridgewood Place

  • Homewood
  • List price: $409,900
  • MLS #761616   
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398
  • Sunday 2-4 p.m.

909 Irving Road

  • Homewood
  • List price: $765,000
  • MLS #760821   
  • 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742
  • Sunday 2-4 p.m.

207 Acton Avenue

  • Homewood
  • List price: $339,900
  • MLS #771827  
  • 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836
  • Sunday 2-4 p.m.

4179 S. Cliff Road

  • Forest Park
  • List price: $450,000
  • MLS #754835  
  • 4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bath
  • John Newell, 205.532.0959
  • Sunday 2-4 p.m.

