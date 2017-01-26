Sunday open house: Jan. 29

1712 Ridgewood Place

Homewood

List price: $409,900

MLS #761616

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath

Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

Sunday 2-4 p.m.

909 Irving Road

Homewood

List price: $765,000

MLS #760821

4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath

Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

Sunday 2-4 p.m.

207 Acton Avenue

Homewood

List price: $339,900

MLS #771827

3 Bedroom / 1 Bath

Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

Sunday 2-4 p.m.

4179 S. Cliff Road

Forest Park

List price: $450,000

MLS #754835

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bath

John Newell, 205.532.0959

Sunday 2-4 p.m.

To submit your open house listing, email achandler@starnespublishing.com with information by noon each Thursday.