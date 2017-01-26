Sunday open house: Jan. 29

×
1712 Ridgewood Place
- Homewood
- List price: $409,900
- MLS #761616
- 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
- Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398
- Sunday 2-4 p.m.
×
909 Irving Road
- Homewood
- List price: $765,000
- MLS #760821
- 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
- Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742
- Sunday 2-4 p.m.
×
207 Acton Avenue
- Homewood
- List price: $339,900
- MLS #771827
- 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath
- Scott Butler, 205.706.5836
- Sunday 2-4 p.m.
×
4179 S. Cliff Road
- Forest Park
- List price: $450,000
- MLS #754835
- 4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bath
- John Newell, 205.532.0959
- Sunday 2-4 p.m.
To submit your open house listing, email achandler@starnespublishing.com with information by noon each Thursday.