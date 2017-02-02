Sunday open house: Feb. 5

18 Montevallo Lane

  • Mountain Brook
  • $949,900
  • MLS #772701   
  • 5 Bedroom / 4 Full, 2 Half Bath
  • Kristen Parker, 205.335.7422 2:00pm to 4:00pm

207 Acton Avenue

  • Edgewood
  • $339,900
  • MLS #771827
  • 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath
  • Hosted by:  Regina Mumford, 205.533.3475 2:00pm to 4:00pm

909 Irving Road

  • Homewood
  • $765,000
  • MLS #760821 
  • 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742 2:00pm to 4:00pm

To submit your open house listing, email achandler@starnespublishing.com with information by noon each Thursday. 

