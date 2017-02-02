Sunday open house: Feb. 5

18 Montevallo Lane

Mountain Brook

$949,900

MLS #772701

5 Bedroom / 4 Full, 2 Half Bath

Kristen Parker, 205.335.7422 2:00pm to 4:00pm

207 Acton Avenue

Edgewood

$339,900

MLS #771827

3 Bedroom / 1 Bath

Hosted by: Regina Mumford, 205.533.3475 2:00pm to 4:00pm

909 Irving Road

Homewood

$765,000

MLS #760821

4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath

Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742 2:00pm to 4:00pm

To submit your open house listing, email achandler@starnespublishing.com with information by noon each Thursday.