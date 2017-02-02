Sunday open house: Feb. 5

×
18 Montevallo Lane
- Mountain Brook
- $949,900
- MLS #772701
- 5 Bedroom / 4 Full, 2 Half Bath
- Kristen Parker, 205.335.7422 2:00pm to 4:00pm
207 Acton Avenue
- Edgewood
- $339,900
- MLS #771827
- 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath
- Hosted by: Regina Mumford, 205.533.3475 2:00pm to 4:00pm
909 Irving Road
- Homewood
- $765,000
- MLS #760821
- 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath
- Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742 2:00pm to 4:00pm
To submit your open house listing, email achandler@starnespublishing.com with information by noon each Thursday.