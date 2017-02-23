Sunday open house: Feb. 26

Sunday, 2/26, from 2-4 pm

532 Cliff Place

  • Edgewood
  • $429,000  
  • MLS #774259
  • 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath
  • Liza Roitman, 205.427.2247

893 Delcris Drive

  • Homewood
  • $219,900   
  • MLS #: Coming Soon
  • 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath
  • Hosted by:  Sarah Sams, 205.966.6690

1712 Ridgewood Place

  • Homewood
  • $409,900  
  • MLS #761616
  • 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath
  • Hosted by John Newell, 205.532.3044

1777 Woodbine Drive

  • Homewood
  • $350,000  
  • MLS #774921
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

1526 Sutherland Place

  • Homewood
  • $469,900
  • MLS#: 774961
  • 3 BR/2BA
  • Sherrie Andrews, 205-602-2086 

2034 20th Ave. S. 

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $350,000
  • MLS# Partial
  • 3 Bedrooms/3 Full Baths
  • Kathy O'Rear 205-516-2479

249 Oxmoor Place 

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $186,900
  • MLS# 768754
  • 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths
  • Mary Putman 205-529-7875

1924 Saulter Road 

