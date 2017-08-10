Sunday open house: August 13

×
505 Oxford Circle
- Edgemont
- MLS #789682
- $400,000
- 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
- Sarah Walker, 404.274.3684
432 Berry Avenue
- Edgewood
- MLS #792208
- $525,000
- 4 Bedroom / 3 Full, 2 Half Bath
- Jennifer Pate, 205.706.3221
917 Irving Road
- Edgewood
- MLS #791224
- $525,000
- 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath
- Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742
547 Bristol Lane
- Homewood
- MLS #791401
- $450,000
- 6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Bath
- Ann Cohen, 256-508-9097
206 St. Charles Street
- Edgewood
- MLS # 787570
- $740,000
- 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
- Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259