Sunday open house: August 13

505 Oxford Circle

  • Edgemont
  • MLS #789682  
  • $400,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Sarah Walker, 404.274.3684

432 Berry Avenue

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #792208  
  • $525,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 Full, 2 Half Bath
  • Jennifer Pate, 205.706.3221

917 Irving Road

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #791224  
  • $525,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

547 Bristol Lane

  • Homewood
  • MLS #791401  
  • $450,000
  • 6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Bath
  • Ann Cohen, 256-508-9097

206 St. Charles Street

  • Edgewood
  • MLS # 787570  
  • $740,000
  • 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259

