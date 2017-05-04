Sunday open house: May 7

Sunday: 2-4 p.m.

1013 Castlemaine Drive

  • Homewood
  • MLS #777114  
  • $214,990
  • 3 Bed / 2 Bath
  • Hosted by: Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456

334 Dixon Avenue

  • Edgewood
  • MLS $782183  
  • $599,000
  • 4 Bed / 3 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

227 Oglesby Avenue

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #777530  
  • $564,900
  • 4 Bed / 3 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

1533 Saulter View Road

  • Homewood
  • MLS #782005  
  • $375,000
  • 4 Bed / 2 Full & 2 Half Bath
  • Ann Cohen, 256.508.9097

110 Edgewood Boulevard

  • Edgewood
  • Coming Soon!!! 
  • $524,900
  • 3 Bed / 2 Bath & Guest Cottage
  • Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259

1840 Lake Ridge Road

  • Homewood
  • MLS #782136  
  • $469,900
  • 5 Bed / 4.5 Bath
  • Hosted by: Gwendolyn Reid, 205.243.3803

