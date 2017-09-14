Sunday open house: 9-17-17

432 Berry Avenue

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #792208  
  • $510,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 3 full, 2 half Bath
  • Liza Roitman, 427-2247 & Reba Myer, 218-8318

547 Bristol Lane

  • Homewood
  • MLS #791401  
  • $450,000
  • 6 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
  • Brad Allen, 586.6001

908 Forrest Drive S

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #795179  
  • $294,900
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Danielle Wade, 966.9600 & Billy Wade, 283.0698

601 Morris Blvd.

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $375,000
  • MLS#786661
  • 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths
  • Dionne Lovett, 205-370-8580

401 Woodvale Ln

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 791919
  • $194,900
  • 3 bed, 1 bath
  • Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

