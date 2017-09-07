Sunday open house: 9-10-17

601 Morris Blvd.

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $375,000
  • MLS#786661
  • 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths
  • Erin Dowling 266-2800

2728 16th Place S.

  • HOMEWOOD
  • $299,999
  • MLS#792345
  • 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath
  • Sarah Walker 404-274-3684

314 Westover Drive

  • Edgewood
  • MLS# Coming Soon 
  • $349,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

1085 Sherbrooke Circle

  • Homewood
  • MLS #790137  
  • $269,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Ginny Powell, 205.253.1900

1525 Wellington View Road

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #788563  
  • $675,000
  • 5 Bedroom / 5 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

