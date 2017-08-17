Sunday open house: 8-20-17

601 Morris Blvd.

  • Homewood
  • $375,000
  • MLS#786661
  • 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths
  • Kathy Byrd 205-903-3065
  • 547 Bristol Lane
  • Homewood
  • MLS #791401  
  • $450,000
  • 6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Bath
  • Dana Latta, 205.496.0098

205 E Linwood Drive

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #786192  
  • $635,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259

504 Lakeshore Drive

  • Homewood
  • MLS #792686  
  • $649,900
  • 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

1525 Wellington View Road

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #788563  
  • $695,000
  • 5 Bedroom / 5 Bath
  • Guy Bradley, 205.914.3742

