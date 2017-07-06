Sunday open house: 7-9-17

555 Broadway Street

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #787599  
  • $399,900
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • John Newell, 205.532.0959

1720 Windsor Blvd

  • Homewood
  • MLS #786063  
  • $349,900
  • 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath
  • John High, 205.999.3575

1525 Wellington View Rd

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #788563  
  • $695,000
  • 5 Bedroom / 5 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

206 St Charles St

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #787570  
  • $749,900
  • 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259

209 Poinciana Drive

  • Hollywood
  • Coming Soon!!  
  • $650,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath
  • Linda Swalley, 205.422.3077

432 Berry Avenue

1704 Roseland Drive

