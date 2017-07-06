Sunday open house: 7-9-17

×
555 Broadway Street
- Edgewood
- MLS #787599
- $399,900
- 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
- John Newell, 205.532.0959
×
1720 Windsor Blvd
- Homewood
- MLS #786063
- $349,900
- 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath
- John High, 205.999.3575
×
1525 Wellington View Rd
- Edgewood
- MLS #788563
- $695,000
- 5 Bedroom / 5 Bath
- Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398
×
206 St Charles St
- Edgewood
- MLS #787570
- $749,900
- 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
- Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259
×
209 Poinciana Drive
- Hollywood
- Coming Soon!!
- $650,000
- 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath
- Linda Swalley, 205.422.3077
×
432 Berry Avenue
- Edgewood
- MLS #788246
- $525,000
- 4 Bed / 3 Full, 2 Half Bath
- Liza Roitman, 205.427.2247 & Reba Myer, 205.218.8318
×
1704 Roseland Drive
- Edgewood
- MLS #778100
- $449,900
- 4 Bed / 3 Bath
- Sarah Sams, 205.966.6690 & Jesse Edwards, 205.516.5533
To submit any houses, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursday.