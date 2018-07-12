Sunday open house: 7-15-18

1409 Melrose Place

Edgewood

MLS #821435

$425,000

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath

Charles Perlis, 205.903.0139

1850 Windsor Boulevard

Homewood

MLS #822448

$424,900

5 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath

Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

818 Saulter Road

Edgewood

MLS #822258

$539,900

4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath

Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

211 Acton Ave

Homewood

MLS# 819176

3 beds, 2 baths

$474,900

Robin Owings, RealtySouth, 205-639-8676

2760 S 16th Pl

Homewood

MLS# 819453

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$359,900

Bert Siegel, RealtySouth, 205-960-0645

1829 Windsor Boulevard

Homewood

$299,900

MLS# 821955

2 Bedrooms / 1 Baths

Natalie Fish 205-541-4117

To be featured, email Anne Dawson by noon on Thursdays at adawson@starnespublishing.com.