Sunday open house: 7-15-18

1409 Melrose Place

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #821435   
  • $425,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Charles Perlis, 205.903.0139

1850 Windsor Boulevard

  • Homewood
  • MLS #822448   
  • $424,900
  • 5 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

818 Saulter Road

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #822258   
  • $539,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

211 Acton Ave

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 819176
  • 3 beds, 2 baths
  • $474,900
  • Robin Owings, RealtySouth, 205-639-8676

2760 S 16th Pl

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 819453
  • 3 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $359,900
  • Bert Siegel, RealtySouth, 205-960-0645

1829 Windsor Boulevard

  • Homewood
  • $299,900
  • MLS# 821955
  • 2 Bedrooms / 1 Baths
  • Natalie Fish 205-541-4117

