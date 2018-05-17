Sunday open house: 5-20-18

1416 Clermont Drive

Edgewood

MLS #816407

$324,900

2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath

Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

557 Durham Drive

Hollywood

MLS #812515

$699,900

4 Bedroom / 4 Bath

Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259

1524 Berry Rd

Frank Wildman 205-266-5525

320 Gran Ave

Homewood

MLS# 808537

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

1727 Kensington Rd.

Homewood

MLS# 813270

3 beds, 3 baths,

$499,900

Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

672 Edgemoor Dr

Homewood

MLS# 808804

3 beds, 2 baths

$311,900

Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

