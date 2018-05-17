Sunday open house: 5-20-18

1416 Clermont Drive

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #816407   
  • $324,900
  • 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath
  • Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

557 Durham Drive

  • Hollywood
  • MLS #812515   
  • $699,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 4 Bath
  • Barbara Wheeler, 205.266.0259

 1524 Berry Rd 

  • Frank Wildman 205-266-5525

320 Gran Ave

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 808537
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $749,900
  • Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

1727 Kensington Rd.

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 813270
  • 3 beds, 3 baths,
  • $499,900
  • Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

672 Edgemoor Dr

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 808804
  • 3 beds, 2 baths
  • $311,900
  • Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

