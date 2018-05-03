Sunday open house: 5-6-18

by

505 Lathrop Avenue

  • Edgewood
  • MLS #812923   
  • $769,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
  • Michael Thomason, 205.873.3094
  • (Open 1:00-3:00 pm)

703 Belmont Road

  • Hollywood
  • Coming Soon!!!   
  • $415,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Frances Knox, 205.936.8062

706 Windsor Drive

  • Hollywood
  • MLS #811395   
  • $389,999
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Scott Butler, 205.706.5836

320 Gran Ave

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 808537
  • 4 beds, 3 Full/1 Half baths
  • $749,900
  • Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

1613 Lakewood Dr

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 811012
  • 3 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
  • $349,900
  • Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

625 Hambaugh Ave

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 811177
  • 3 beds, 1 Full baths
  • $329,900
  • Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

204 Fairlane Dr

  • Homewood
  • MLS# 800182
  • 3 beds, 1 Full/1 Half baths
  • $229,900
  • Joe Falconer, RealtySouth, 205-281-1831

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays. 

Tags

by

May 2018

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues